VTv Submits Study Protocol Of Phase 3 Study Of Cadisegliatin To FDA; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), Monday announced the submission of the study protocol of its first Phase 3 trial study of cadisegliatin to the U.S. Food and Administration or FDA for the treatment of patients with Type 1 Diabetes.

The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of cadisegliatin. The primary endpoint of the study will compare the incidence of Level 2 or Level 3 hypoglycemic events between cadisegliatin-treated subjects and those in the placebo group.

Further, the first patient will be enrolled in the second quarter of 2024, the company stated.

