vTv Therapeutic a Aktie

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WKN DE: A14XHJ / ISIN: US9183851057

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08.10.2026 07:22:11

VTv's HPPD Receives FDA Orphan Drug Status For Sickle Cell Disease

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) said that the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug Status to HPPD (HPP8668) for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder characterized by chronic hemolytic anemia, recurrent vaso-occlusive pain crises, oxidative stress and progressive organ damage.

HPPD is an investigational, oral Nrf2/Bach1 modulator that vTv describes as a potential first-in-class treatment for sickle cell disease.

The Orphan Drug Designation was supported by preclinical studies at Augusta University using the Townes sickle cell disease mouse model, in which orally administered HPPD was well tolerated and increased fetal hemoglobin (HbF) in a time- and dose-dependent manner, while reducing oxidative stress and red blood cell sickling, with effects comparable to or exceeding hydroxyurea.

vTv Chairman, President and CEO Paul Sekhri said the designation strengthens the company's ability to pursue strategic partnering discussions for HPPD while continuing development of cadisegliatin in type 1 diabetes. vTv shares closed up 3.26% at $31.01.

In the after-hours trading, shares were up 5.50% at $32.71.

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