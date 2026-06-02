Generation Income Properties Aktie

Generation Income Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US37149D1054

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03.06.2026 01:53:12

VUG Owns the Blue Chips. ISCG Bets on the Next Generation. Which Is Better for Your Portfolio?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG) provides low-cost exposure to large-cap leaders, while iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCG) captures a diversified basket of smaller emerging companies with different sector concentrations.Both funds target growth-oriented companies but operate on opposite ends of the market-capitalization spectrum. While ISCG hunts for high-potential small caps, VUG tracks the established giants of the American economy. This choice depends on whether an investor seeks the stability of mega caps or the volatility of small-cap growth.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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