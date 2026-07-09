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09.07.2026 11:32:00
VUG vs. IWO: Can This Small-Cap ETF Keep Outperforming Major Growth Stocks?
Which stocks do you think are delivering the biggest gains right now: the major tech stocks that are driving the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, or smaller companies that most people might not know by name? The answer might surprise you: Small-cap stocks have been on a hot streak.The Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG) focuses on large-cap growth stocks. Its portfolio is heavily weighted toward the tech sector and household-name tech companies. Although this fund has a strong track record, in the past year it's been strongly outperformed by the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: IWO), which holds more than 1,100 small-cap growth stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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