19.04.2021 22:30:00

Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) will host its first quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET). Financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, will be released before the NYSE market opens.

The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call at www.vulcanmaterials.com. To participate by phone, call 833-962-1439 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. For international calls, the number is 832-900-4623. The conference ID is 6357979. 

A replay of the webcast will be available after the call at the Company's website. 

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

