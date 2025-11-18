Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
18.11.2025 23:44:06
Vulcan Elements picks Benson, North Carolina to build $1B rare earth magnet plant
Vulcan Elements announced Tuesday it has selected Benson, North Carolina, as the location for its $1 billion rare earth magnet facility. This month, Vulcan entered a $1.4 billion partnership with refiner ReElement Technologies and the US government to scale the companies’ development of a domestic rare earth magnet supply chain. While China dominates the global rare earth industry, controlling the vast majority of the world’s rare earth processing and refining capacity, Vulcan Elements’ vision is to provide domestic supply with pricing viable in the US market and beyond. At its Benson location, Vulcan will expand to 10,000 metric tonnes of rare earth magnet manufacturing capacity and create 1,000 new American jobs, the company said, adding that the facility will be a critical asset for the US as it onshores the rare earth magnet industry and secures a supply chain. “North Carolina is a natural home for Vulcan Elements’ next stage,” Vulcan Elements CEO John Maslin said in a news release. “We need to draw on world-class talent, innovation, and infrastructure as we secure one of the 21st century’s most important supply chains,” Maslin said. “We will tap into the region’s deep bench of experience across industries—from engineers and technicians who understand hardware and manufacturing to military veterans who have spent their careers managing complex supply chains, operating heavy machinery, and serving their country.” Vulcan only entered the US rare earth magnet manufacturing race this year. “Our investment in Vulcan Elements will accelerate U.S. production of rare earth magnets for American manufacturers,” US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said in the release. “We are laser-focused on bringing critical mineral and rare earth manufacturing back home, ensuring America’s supply chain is strong, secure and perfectly reliable.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
