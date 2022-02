Vulcan Energy Resources Limited new in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ISIN: AU0000066086) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €5.65.The company is already listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), and its shares are now also tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange through the dual listing.The listing was accompanied by Berenberg, who also acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.Vulcan Energy Resources Limited is a lithium producer. The company says it is working on the production of CO2-free lithium to produce batteries for electric vehicles. The goal is to enable the transition to 100 per cent environmentally friendly electric mobility in Europe. Vulcan Energy Resources, based in Perth, Australia, and Vulkan Energie Ressourcen GmbH, the company's German subsidiary based in Karlsruhe, Germany, employ more than 121 people.Contact for media:Josefin AltrichterPhone +49 (0)69 211-1 60 75media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com