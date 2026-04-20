Vulcan Energy Aktie

Vulcan Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PV3A / ISIN: AU0000066086

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.04.2026 03:37:50

Vulcan Energy Signs EUR 40 Mln Deal With Siemens For Lionheart Lithium And Renewable Energy Project

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Energy (VUL.AX) announced that it has entered into a major project framework agreement valued at approximately 40 million euros with Siemens AG for the supply of engineering, automation, telecommunications, and building technology systems for its flagship Lionheart Project in Germany's Upper Rhine Valley.

Lionheart is an integrated lithium and renewable energy project targeting annual production of 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM), sufficient for around 500,000 electric vehicle batteries. The project will also deliver 275 GWh of renewable power and 560 GWh of heat per year to local consumers, with an estimated 30-year project life.

The Siemens Agreement represents the final major supply contract for Lionheart, following other key agreements signed in late 2025. Siemens will serve as the Main Automation Contractor (MAC) for Vulcan's upstream Lithium Extraction Plant in Landau, the downstream Central Lithium Plant at Industrial Park Höchst in Frankfurt, and production well sites. Scope includes engineering and delivery of distributed control systems, industrial networks, cybersecurity infrastructure, building automation, safety systems, and lifecycle services.

The framework agreement comprises three contracts covering the Lithium Extraction Plant, Central Lithium Plant, and production well sites. Vulcan has committed to purchase orders with Siemens totaling at least 40 million euros. Siemens will provide goods and services under agreed specifications and warranties, with a 24-month warranty period. The agreement also includes advance payment guarantees, warranty guarantees, mutual indemnities, and standard suspension and termination rights, alongside market-standard liability and warranty provisions.

VUL.AX was trading at A$3.54 up A$0.02 or 0.57%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vulcan Energy

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vulcan Energy

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vulcan Energy 2,12 -0,09% Vulcan Energy

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.26 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen