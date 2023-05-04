Vulcan Materials Co. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $120.7 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $91.8 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $1.65 billion from $1.54 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $120.7 Mln. vs. $91.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.90 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.