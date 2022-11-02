02.11.2022 12:11:52

Vulcan Materials Co. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $177.1 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $176.9 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.6% to $2.088 billion from $1.517 billion last year.

Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $177.1 Mln. vs. $176.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.7 -Revenue (Q3): $2.088 Bln vs. $1.517 Bln last year.

