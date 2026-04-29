Vulcan Materials Q1 Results Climb, Backs FY26 Outlook; Stock Gains - Update

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC), a producer of construction aggregates, on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter results, and maintained fiscal 2026 earnings view.

In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 5 percent, trading at $305.88.

For fiscal 2026, the company now said it continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA between $2.4 and $2.6 billion. The company previously said it expects annual net earnings attributable to Vulcan of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion.

Ronnie Pruitt, Vulcan Materials' Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our execution in the first quarter, in addition to a healthy backlog supported by large projects and public construction activity, gives us good momentum heading into the rest of the year. We continue to monitor the potential impacts from geopolitical uncertainty but, as always, will remain focused on what we can control to drive durable growth."

In fiscal 2025, net earnings attributable to Vulcan were $1.08 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $2.32 billion.

In its first quarter, Vulcan Materials' earnings came in at $165.5 million or $1.26 per share, compared with $128.9 million or $0.97 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.35 per share for the period, compared to $1.00 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4 percent to $1.756 billion from $1.635 billion last year.

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