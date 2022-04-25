|
25.04.2022 14:06:15
Vulcan Materials Reports Progress In Its Talks With Government Of Mexico
(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) said the company is making progress in its discussions with respect to its Mexican operations. In talks with senior Mexican officials earlier in the current month, the company indicated its openness to supply construction materials needed for the construction of the Mayan Train and other infrastructure projects and to make port capacity available for transfer of train-related construction materials. Also, Vulcan noted that it is prepared to explore an expansion of the Punta Venado maritime terminal to receive passenger, freight and naval vessels.
"While there is more to be done before a final binding agreement can be reached, we are working toward a satisfactory resolution for all those involved that enables us to continue to supply aggregates to our customers," said Tom Hill, CEO of Vulcan Materials.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vulcan Materials Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Vulcan Materials legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.22
|Vulcan Materials stock price target raised to $270 from $225 at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: Vulcan Materials öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vulcan Materials Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vulcan Materials Co.
|155,22
|-5,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessions-Ängste: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich niedriger -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Montag deutlich nach. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten schwächer.