Vulcan Materials Reports Progress In Its Talks With Government Of Mexico

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) said the company is making progress in its discussions with respect to its Mexican operations. In talks with senior Mexican officials earlier in the current month, the company indicated its openness to supply construction materials needed for the construction of the Mayan Train and other infrastructure projects and to make port capacity available for transfer of train-related construction materials. Also, Vulcan noted that it is prepared to explore an expansion of the Punta Venado maritime terminal to receive passenger, freight and naval vessels.

"While there is more to be done before a final binding agreement can be reached, we are working toward a satisfactory resolution for all those involved that enables us to continue to supply aggregates to our customers," said Tom Hill, CEO of Vulcan Materials.