06.05.2022 04:36:08

Vulcan Materials Says Mexican Government's Action Illegal

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) said Thursday that, at around 2 p.m. CDT, Mexican government officials unexpectedly presented local Vulcan Materials Company employees with arbitrary shutdown orders to immediately cease underwater quarrying and extraction operations at its SAC TUN subsidiary in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The company said it strongly believes that the action by the Mexican government is illegal. The company has the necessary permits to operate and intends to vigorously pursue all lawful avenues available to it in order to protect its rights and resume normal operations.

The company noted that it currently has the ability to export inventories readily available for shipment from the port. In March, Vulcan received its routine three-year customs permit, which enabled the Company to continue serving its customers.

The company has quarried limestone legally in Mexico - on land that it owns - for over 30 years. Vulcan has the right to maintain full ownership of its properties, owns the limestone reserves in the same, and complies and has always complied with Mexican law, including the laws and permitting regulating operations from which it services its customers both in Mexico and abroad.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vulcan Materials Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vulcan Materials Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vulcan Materials Co. 165,64 -3,84% Vulcan Materials Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen