Vulcan Materials to Webcast Aggregates Day 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, today announced that it will webcast its Aggregates Day event live on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The presentation will be led by Tom Hill, Vulcan's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and will include presentations from other members of the management team on the Company's strategy, financial outlook and performance.

Vulcan invites investors and other interested parties to listen to the live webcast, which will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and is expected to end at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on Vulcan's website, www.vulcanmaterials.com, with a replay available following the conclusion of the event.

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. For additional information about Vulcan, go to www.vulcanmaterials.com.

