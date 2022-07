Vulnerable people struggle to access UK household support fund

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: £1bn scheme beset by problems, with councils struggling to find workable payment methodsVulnerable people are struggling to access food vouchers and cash grants introduced under a government scheme to help with the cost of living crisis.The £1bn household support fund (HSF) has been beset by problems, with councils stuck trying to figure out workable payment methods to help those in acute need of financial support. Continue reading...