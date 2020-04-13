Vuzix Announces M400 Smart Glasses Support by Help Lightning's Remote Support Merged Reality Platform

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced today that the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses are now supported by Help Lightning, a merged reality software platform for remote workers.

Help Lightning is a remote collaboration solution that uses merged reality to provide virtual interactive support and with over 50,000 users in 88 countries, Help Lightning's patented technologies and processes make it a global leader in the space. An expert using an iOS or Android device or web browser can use this solution to provide "hands-on" assistance to a remote technician wearing the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses. The combined solution eliminates the frustrations and inadequacies of a phone or simple video chat, as well as dramatically reduces the need to drive or fly to interact in person. Whether you need to quickly solve problems for customers, assist newly on-boarded personnel, eliminate wasteful trips or differentiate the way your products are sold, implemented and serviced, Help Lightning and Vuzix create a personal side-by-side collaboration experience.

"Existing and new customer activity increased our overall usage by 417% in March alone due to the shelter in place orders and travel bans," said Help Lightning CEO Gary York. "We're excited to be able to offer the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, a truly hands-free smart glasses solution to our customer base."

"We are pleased to partner with Help Lightning to bring this hands-free remote expert experience to companies facing immediate operational challenges. The combined solution of Help Lightning with the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses is a robust merged reality application that has been optimized for enterprise customers," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

A sample of Help Lightning remote support enterprise customers include UniSys, Cannon USA and Cox Cable.

If you're interested in learning more about remote support, you can register for the upcoming webinar via the link below.

Webinar Topic: Remote Support via M400 and Help Lightning

Date: Thursday April 16, 2020

Start Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link: https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YEZ0-SFwQFWR3UJB9HVoTg

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, our relationship with Help Lightning and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.comwww.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-announces-m400-smart-glasses-support-by-help-lightnings-remote-support-merged-reality-platform-301039575.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation