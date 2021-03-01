Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses Now Support Microsoft Teams

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company's M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses now support Microsoft Teams. Vuzix will be hosting a sales webinar and live demonstration of the Microsoft Teams user experience on the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses this Thursday.

"Microsoft Teams is a widely used video conferencing applications with approximately 115 million average daily users as of October 2020 and a user base that spans a wide array of enterprise market verticals. Offering hands-free Microsoft Teams interoperability with our M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, this implementation will enable Vuzix to address a new and significant segment of enterprise customers that wish to use Microsoft Teams as their platform," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

If you are interested in learning more about Vuzix Smart Glasses and how they are interoperable with Microsoft Teams, you can register for the upcoming webinar via the link below.

Webinar Topic: Vuzix Smart Glasses for Enterprise and Support for Microsoft Teams

Date: Thursday March 4, 2021

Start Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link:

https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SZTt0u3GTOeJpetkUuG2GQ

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix' potential business growth and opportunities with its solution to utilize Microsoft Teams on its Smart Glasses and otherwise, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

