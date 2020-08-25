Vuzix to Host Webinar with University of Louisville School of Medicine to Discuss Smart Glasses Usage in Healthcare During COVID-19 and Beyond

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Company will host a webinar with University of Louisville School of Medicine to discuss smart glasses usage in healthcare.

University of Louisville School of Medicine has successfully piloted Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses over the last several months for emergency response, medical education and training, and care of patients in nursing homes and aging in place. The upcoming webinar will feature presentations by Vuzix and Dr. R. Brent Wright, Associate Dean for Rural Health Innovation at the University of Louisville School of Medicine who recently served as the 169th President of the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA).

"Healthcare, has quickly emerged to become an important business segment for Vuzix, including telemedicine and telehealth solutions related to patient care, training and surgery, as well as providing technicians hands-free support within medical facilities," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with the successful piloting of our M400 Smart Glasses at University of Louisville School of Medicine, one of the country's oldest and most innovative medical schools."

If you're interested in learning more about Vuzix Smart Glasses and how they are being used in healthcare, you can register for the upcoming webinar via the link below.

Webinar Topic: Smart Glasses Usage in Healthcare Featuring Panelists from Vuzix and University of Louisville School of Medicine

Date: Thursday September 3, 2020

Start Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link:

https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e5--6pgKTxuyzyQVaRn-LA

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

