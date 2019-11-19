VVDN Technologies Meets Ontario, Canada Minister for Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade to Discuss Growth Plan

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies , an India based product engineering company has recently expanded its Canada global development center. For the same, VVDN's team lead by CEO Bhupender Saharan met the Honourable Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Government of Ontario, Canada at the company's regional office. The Canadian honoured guests were given a tour of the office along with a brief presentation about VVDN -- showcasing its proven engineering strengths and capabilities, including a guided tour of the product facility, SMT lines and mechanical factory.

With its establishment in Ontario, VVDN plans to play a crucial role in generating local employment within the region by initiating an academic collaboration with the excellent universities there. The regional foothold represents VVDN's strategic expansion in Canada with the objective to cater to the needs of local companies that are looking for product engineering, Cloud and manufacturing services in Networking, IoT, Camera, Automotive, 5G and Datacenter space. VVDN aims to create hundreds of jobs for the local talent in the coming years. This will include hiring deserving diploma holders, engineering graduates and doctorates. The development center will play a positive role in assisting businesses expand while training local talent on current technologies and trends.

"Canada is one of the prominent North American markets with a lot of technical innovation. We are committed to our growth agenda in Canada and our client relationship that spans the country shall continue to evolve and thrive," stated Mr. Bhupender Saharan, CEO, VVDN Technologies. He added, "With our proven product engineering capabilities, we not just aim to bring about a technological revolution in manufacturing, but to also generate local employment in the area."

"Our government's commitment to cutting red tape and reducing the cost of doing business in Ontario is restoring the confidence of international investors in our provincial market. In fact, Ontario was recently ranked the #1 jurisdiction in North America in job creation from foreign direct investment," said Minister Fedeli. "We welcome VVDN's growing operations and will continue to encourage greater foreign investment and intensified trade as part of our plan to build Ontario together. Investments like these mean more good jobs for Ontario workers and families."

With this inception, VVDN aims to strengthen its foothold in the region and build strategic ties across North America while servicing Canadian companies with their need for engineering, cloud and manufacturing services. The company will also look forward to assist leading OEMs with its more than a decade strong experience in end-to-end service offerings from concept-to-commission.

For more information about VVDN, please visit www.vvdntech.com

Contacts:

Anushree Mittal

+91-9619903712

anushree.mittal@vvdntech.in

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vvdn-technologies-meets-ontario-canada-minister-for-economic-development-job-creation-and-trade-to-discuss-growth-plan-300960642.html

SOURCE VVDN Technologies Inc.