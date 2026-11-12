VWO vs IXUS: Does Emerging Markets Focus or Broad International Exposure Make for a Better ETF Now?

Comparing the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VWO) against the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) highlights a choice between a concentrated bet on developing economies and a broad international market exposure.

Investors often use these instruments to balance a domestic-heavy portfolio by capturing growth outside the United States. While the iShares fund includes exposure to mature markets like Japan, France, and Switzerland, the Vanguard fund specifically targets the higher growth potential -- and the specific geopolitical risks -- inherent in developing economies like China, Brazil, and India.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on Nov. 10, 2026.

Continue reading