International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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24.04.2026 19:48:14
VXUS vs. IEMG: Which International ETF Is the Better Buy?
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) differ most in geographic scope, sector tilts, and recent performance. VXUS offers broader international exposure, and IEMG concentrates on emerging markets and delivers stronger one-year returns.Both VXUS and IEMG give investors access to stocks outside the United States, but their mandates and risk profiles diverge. VXUS spans both developed and emerging markets, aiming for maximum diversification, while IEMG focuses exclusively on emerging markets, leading to different sector weights and return patterns. This comparison breaks down their key differences to help investors decide which approach may best align with their goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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