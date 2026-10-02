Vylor Replaces Corteva In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices have announced the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600. Vylor Inc. (VYLR) was added to the S&P 500 on October 1, when S&P 500 constituent Corteva Inc. (CTVA) spun off Vylor.

Vylor replaced Corteva in the S&P 500. Corteva will replace Olin Corp (OLN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Olin will replace Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 with effect from October 6.

S&P 500 constituent Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) will buy Qorvo. Vylor will have a global industry classification standard change to consumer staples from October 6. Post spin-off, Corteva will be more representative of the mid-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Twilio Inc. (TWLO) will replace Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Formfactor Inc. (FORM) will replace Twilio in the S&P MidCap 400, and Workiva Inc. (WK) will replace Formfactor in the S&P SmallCap 600 with effect from October 6.

S&P 500 constituent Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) will buy Warner Bros. Discovery. Post merger, Paramount Skydance will switch its primary listing to the NYSE.