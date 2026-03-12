NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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12.03.2026 20:02:08
VYM Plays It Broad and Safe, FDVV Adds Tech Titans Like Nvidia to the Dividend Mix
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT:VYM) keeps costs extremely low and offers broad sector diversification, while Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT:FDVV) charges a higher fee but delivers a higher yield and leans more into technology stocks.Both VYM and FDVV aim to provide investors with dependable dividend income, but they go about it differently: VYM tracks a broad index of high-yielding U.S. companies, while FDVV applies its own sector tilts and selection criteria to pursue higher yields. This comparison looks at cost, performance, portfolio makeup, and risk to help clarify which ETF may appeal depending on an investor’s priorities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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