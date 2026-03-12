International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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12.03.2026 15:37:00
VYMI: This International ETF Could Help You Earn Higher Dividends
If you want to invest in international stocks, there are many ways to do it. One tried-and-true method to buy the world beyond America is to choose an international stock exchange-traded fund (ETF), like the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS). This ETF owns 8,691 international stocks and has delivered average annual returns of 10.6% for the past 10 years.But what if you want international stocks with a better chance of high dividend income? If so, you might want to buy the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI). This fund has outperformed the VXUS for the past 10 years, with average annual returns of 11.8%. And during the past year, the VYMI has outperformed the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index.Let's look at why this international dividend stock ETF could be a good choice.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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