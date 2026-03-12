International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
12.03.2026 23:02:00
VYMI or VXUS: Which International ETF Is Better for Investors?
Buying international stocks is top of mind for many investors, as the rest of the world's stocks have often outperformed the S&P 500 index for the past year. But what's the best way to buy international stocks?Two low-cost Vanguard international stock ETFs offer slightly different approaches to owning a diversified portfolio beyond America. The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) has gained about 25% in the past year, outperforming the S&P 500. And the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) has done even better, gaining about 28% in the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!