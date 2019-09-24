Vymo Announces Partnership With ABeam Consulting

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New York-based, Vymo, Inc.("Vymo", Head office: New York with APAC HQ: Singapore and CEO Yamini Bhat) and ABeam Consulting Ltd. ("ABeam Consulting", Head Office: Tokyo; President and CEO: Toshinori Iwasawa), announced the partnership for expanding their business across Japan and Asia-Pacific. This partnership enables clients to enhance their sales functions combining ABeam Consulting's in-depth knowledge of financial industries mainly in Japan and Asian countries with Vymo's AI powered mobile-first Personal Sales Assistant.

With the declining labor force, most Japanese companies are trying to improve their productivity using digital technologies and promoting work style innovation. There still remains lack of standardization and old-fashioned business processes in sales. To promote the effectivity and the advancement, there is need to shift the resources to much more valuable businesses.

Vymo's solution offers unique features that support effective sales activities using AI. It suggests the most suitable sales route and utilizes locational information from GPS to optimize efficient sales activities. It also increases productivity of marketing teams through centralized management of information on client companies and sales activities. Vymo's Personal Sales Assistant is used by over 100,000 sales representatives in more than 50 global enterprises.

ABeam Consulting, with its wealth of consulting experience in the financial industry, digital technologies and global network, will support Vymo with creating the business strategies to implement the solutions. ABeam Consulting supports creating new values and accelerating the business processes for the clients to collaborate with domestic/overseas start-ups that show immense potential for digital technologies.

Through this collaboration, Vymo and ABeam Consulting will further improve the productivity of sales activities and create new value based on the direction customers are aiming for and their ideal sales strategy by combining the technologies, knowledge and the know-how they have.

Vymo and ABeam Consulting conducted a PoC for SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, Japan's leading insurance provider, as a first case in Japan using Vymo's geospatial intelligence feature to enhance efficiency and productivity of sales activities (read more about the engagement here - https://www.abeam.com/jp/en/about/news/20190509 ).

Vymo and ABeam Consulting will further contribute to enhance the corporate value for the clients leveraging the mutual advantages.

About Vymo

Vymo transforms the Sales CRM experience through mobility and intelligence. It is funded by Sequoia Capital and Emergence Capital. Vymo is recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for Prescriptive Sales. It is used by over 100,000 sales reps in Global Institutions such as Allianz, AXA, Generali, AIA, and VP Bank.

In August 2019, Vymo also announced that it raised $18 million as a part of its Series-B funding from Emergence Capital, an enterprise cloud VC firm that has previously invested in leading SaaS companies such as Salesforce, Box, Veeva, and Zoom. Existing investor, Sequoia Capital, also participated in the round. This will drive the company's continued growth in global markets, where it works with some of the world's largest insurance and financial companies. (read more: http://bit.ly/2Kj2VT0 )

About ABeam Consulting

ABeam Consulting provides business transformation services that create strategic advantages, improve business processes, leverage technology innovation, and enhance organizational performance for leading multinational and domestic companies worldwide. ABeam partners with clients to diagnose and solve their real challenges with solutions that combine industry and operational best practices with technical expertise. Pragmatic approaches ensure that clients gain measurable value more quickly. Headquartered in Tokyo, ABeam's 6,000 professionals serve clients throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.abeam.com/jp/en

