Vyriad, Inc. Appoints Scott Beck as Chief Operating Officer

ROCHESTER, Minn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyriad, Inc., a biotechnology company developing oncolytic virus therapies to treat a wide range of cancers, today announces the appointment of Scott Beck, MBA as Chief Operating Officer.

During the past three decades Mr. Beck held many leadership roles at Mayo Clinic, covering multiple aspects of the discovery, translation and application of novel biotechnologies, and their commercial development. He played a major part in the early development of the oncolytic virotherapy platforms licensed to Vyriad. He was most recently the COO for Laboratory Services at Mayo Clinic where he oversaw an extensive worldwide reference laboratory business.

"I am delighted to welcome Scott to the Vyriad team. He is an outstanding operations leader and a good friend. His proven leadership and relentless focus on execution will help realize our Company's goals," said Dr. Stephen Russell, Vyriad's Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited to join the Vyriad team and advance our vision of healing cancer patients with engineered virotherapies. The company has come a long way in a short period of time under Steve's leadership, and I look forward to helping grow our patient impact," said Mr. Beck.

About Vyriad, Inc.

Vyriad is a clinical-stage company developing virus-based therapeutics, focusing initially on proprietary oncolytic virus therapies for the treatment of cancers with significant unmet needs. Founded by scientists at Mayo Clinic and the University of Miami, Vyriad programs viruses to selectively attack cancer cells, thereby igniting antitumor immune responses that can complete the process of tumor destruction and prevent disease recurrence. Our lead platforms, derived from either vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) or measles virus, are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical trials addressing multiple cancer types. Vyriad and Regeneron are engaged in a broad strategic agreement for the discovery and development of new oncolytic virus treatments for cancer leveraging Vyriad's VSV platform and Regeneron's PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® (cemiplimab) as well as its unmatched antibody discovery capabilities. Vyriad is a privately held company based in Rochester, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.vyriad.com.

