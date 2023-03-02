|
02.03.2023 06:30:21
VZ Holding AG: VZ Group grows according to plan despite adverse environment
|
VZ Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Source: VZ Holding AG / SIX: VZN / ISIN: CH0528751586
VZ Group grows according to plan despite adverse environment
Zug, 2 March 2023 VZ Group increased its operating revenues by 6.4 percent to CHF 413.9 million in an adverse environment. EBIT and net profit margins remained virtually unchanged in 2022, and profit grew by 5.7 percent to 151.3 million Swiss francs. CEO Giulio Vitarelli expects the business to grow faster than the long-term average in 2023 thanks to base effects.
Operating revenues up by 6.4 percent
In the second half of the year, the market correction had a negative impact on revenues from assets under management, and revenue growth slowed from +11.8 percent in the first half of the year to +1.4 percent in the second half. This resulted in an increase of 6.4 percent for the whole year, from 388.9 to 413.9 million Swiss francs. VZ Groups business is able to grow even in adverse conditions, because the economy and financial market performance have a limited impact on the demand for its services. In 2022, EBIT and net profit margins were practically unchanged, while profits grew by 5.7 percent from 143.2 million to 151.3 million francs.
Continued strong demand
Clients typically opt for one or several of our platform services after a comprehensive consulting project with VZ. This was also the case in 2022: Around 7900 households and companies opted for one or more of the groups platforms, which is a similar level to the previous year. Despite the sharp correction on the financial markets, net new money remained approximately the same, at 4.6 billion compared to 4.8 billion francs in 2021.
Very stable balance sheet
The balance sheet total only grew from 5.8 to 5.9 billion francs, with two factors having a neutralising effect: With the additional clients, client deposits increased, while interbank business declined following the return to positive interest rates. Capital ratios remain solid and well above the industry average. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to increase the dividend from 1.57 to 1.74 francs per share. As a result, the pay-out ratio increases from 44 to 46 percent as planned.
Business outlook
«We expect demand to remain high in the current year. Provided there are no unexpected crises, our business should grow stronger than the long-term average, thanks to base effects», says Giulio Vitarelli, Chief Executive Officer. «Growth is set to accelerate in the second half of the year. Also, our interest rate business will contribute more to the bottom line.»
Annual report
The detailed annual report as well as an investor presentation can be downloaded from the investor relations section on VZ Groups website: vzch.com
Conference call
Media representatives and analysts are invited to discuss VZ Groups results in one of todays teleconferences hosted by Giulio Vitarelli (Chairman of the Executive Board) and Rafael Pfaffen (Chief Financial Officer). For details, please get in touch with Adriano Pavone or Petra Märk:
Contacts
Alternative performance measures
To measure its performance, VZ Group uses key figures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These alternative performance measures are listed on page 174 of the Annual Report 2022.
VZ Group
VZ is an independent Swiss financial service company, and VZ Holding Ltds shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Asset management, pension and estate planning for individuals as well as insurance and pension fund management for companies are VZ Groups core services. VZ Holding is headquartered in Zug, and VZ has 39 branch offices in Switzerland, Germany and England.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on such forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Additional features:
File: Pressrelease_02032023
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VZ Holding AG
|Innere Güterstrasse 2
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 411 80 00
|Fax:
|+41 58 411 80 81
|E-mail:
|ir@vzch.com
|Internet:
|www.vzch.com
|ISIN:
|CH0528751586
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1572357
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1572357 02-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VZ Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.03.23
|VZ Holding AG: Die VZ Gruppe wächst trotz widrigem Umfeld weiter nach Plan (EQS Group)
|
02.03.23
|VZ Holding AG: VZ Group grows according to plan despite adverse environment (EQS Group)
|
12.08.22
|VZ Holding AG: VZ Gruppe wächst weiter (EQS Group)
|
12.08.22
|VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|VZ Holding AG: VZ-Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|VZ Holding AG: VZ shareholders approve of Board of Directors' motions (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|VZ Holding AG: Successful year for VZ Group (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|VZ Holding AG: Erfolgreiches Jahr für die VZ Gruppe (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VZ Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VZ Holding AG
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsen bleiben im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Zum Wochenausklang entwickeln sich die US-Börsen freundlich. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche gut gelaunt.