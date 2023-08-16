16.08.2023 06:30:13

VZ Holding AG: VZ Group impresses with profit growth of 12.1 percent

VZ Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
VZ Holding AG: VZ Group impresses with profit growth of 12.1 percent

16-Aug-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Source: VZ Holding AG / SIX: VZN / ISIN: CH0528751586

VZ Group impresses with profit growth of 12.1 percent

Zug, 16 August 2023 VZ Groups revenues increased by 9.4 percent compared to the first half year of 2022. Profit rose by 12.1 percent to 86.3 million Swiss francs. From todays perspective, CEO Giulio Vitarelli expects significantly stronger growth in revenues and profit in the second half of the year due to the dip in the previous years period and an above-average growth for the entire financial year 2023. 

Profit rises by 12.1 percent

VZ Groups business continued to develop well in the past six months. As expected, growth was slightly weaker than in the first half of 2022 due to base effects: revenues rose from 205.1 to 224.3 million Swiss francs. This equals an increase of 9.4 percent, compared to 11.8 percent in the same period of the previous year. While management fees on assets under management grew only slightly, banking income developed positively, mainly thanks to higher interest rates. Overall, profit rose by 12.1 percent from 77 to 86.3 million francs.

Strong demand for financial consulting

The substantial increase in consulting fees reflects the fact that the demand for financial advice is growing and adds to the inflow of new clients. Despite strong market upheavals in the second half of 2022, a large number of clients again opted for one or more platform services, resulting in a net increase in the client base of around 4000. Net new money came in with 2.4 billion francs, a similar level as in the first half of the previous year.

Unchanged solid balance sheet

The 4.7 percent growth in the balance sheet total to 6.2 billion francs since the end of 2022 is mainly due to the increase in client deposits. VZ Groups balance sheet has an extremely low-risk structure, and the capital ratios remain well above the industry average.

Outlook

«We expect demand for our financial consulting to continue to grow in the current year and conversion to platform services to remain at the same level. Due to the dip in the previous years period, we expect significantly stronger growth in revenues and profit in the second half of the year provided that no unexpected crises occur», says Giulio Vitarelli, Chairman of VZ Groups Executive Board. «For the entire 2023 financial year, an above-average increase in profit remains realistic from todays perspective. Therefore, a further rise in the dividend can be expected.»

Half-year report

The detailed half-year report as well as an investor presentation can be downloaded from the investor relations section on VZ Groups website: vzch.com/investors

Conference call

Media representatives and analysts are invited to discuss VZ Groups results in one of todays teleconferences hosted by Giulio Vitarelli (Chairman of the Executive Board) and Rafael Pfaffen (Chief Financial Officer). For details, please get in touch with Adriano Pavone or Petra Märk:

Contacts

Adriano Pavone Petra Märk
Head Media Communications  Head Investor Relations
Phone +41 44 207 25 22 Phone +41 44 207 26 32
Mail adriano.pavone@vzch.com Mail petra.maerk@vzch.com

Alternative performance measures

To measure its performance, VZ Group uses key figures that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These alternative performance measures are listed on page 39 of the half-year report 2023.

VZ Group

VZ is an independent Swiss financial service company, and VZ Holding Ltds shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Asset management, pension and estate planning for individuals as well as insurance and pension fund management for companies are VZ Groups core services. VZ Holding is headquartered in Zug, and VZ has 43 branch offices in Switzerland, Germany and England.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on such forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Key figures

Income statement (CHF '000) 1H 2023 2H 20221 1H 20221
Revenues 224324 198811 205089
Expenses 123190 112393 115204
Operating profit (EBIT) 101134 86418 89885
Net profit 86303 74418 76967
1 Retrospective restatement due to the implementation of IFRS 17 (details on page 14 of the financial report).

 

Balance sheets (CHF '000) 30.06.2023 31.12.20221 30.06.20221
Total assets 6'224743 5945986 6025327
Equity 795525 770963 690497
Net cash 703517 686276 581606
1 Retrospective restatement due to the implementation of IFRS 17 (details on page 14 of the financial report).

 

Equity key figures 30.06.2023 31.12.20221 30.06.20221
Equity ratio 12.8% 13.0% 11.5%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 24.1% 25.2% 23.5%
Total eligible capital ratio (T1 & T2) 24.1% 25.2% 23.5%
1 Retrospective restatement due to the implementation of IFRS 17 (details on page 14 of the financial report).

 

Assets under management (CHF million) 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 30.06.2022
Assets under management 42580 39108 37646

 

Employees 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 30.06.2022
Full-time equivalents (FTE) 1'299.3 1'247.4 1'186.2

 


Additional features:
File: Press release
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: VZ Holding AG
Innere Güterstrasse 2
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 411 80 00
Fax: +41 58 411 80 81
E-mail: ir@vzch.com
Internet: www.vzch.com
ISIN: CH0528751586
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1704169

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1704169  16-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1704169&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VZ Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VZ Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VZ Holding AG 0,00 0,00% VZ Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentierten sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen