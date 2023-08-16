VZ Holding AG: VZ Group impresses with profit growth of 12.1 percent

VZ Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

VZ Group impresses with profit growth of 12.1 percent

Zug, 16 August 2023 VZ Groups revenues increased by 9.4 percent compared to the first half year of 2022. Profit rose by 12.1 percent to 86.3 million Swiss francs. From todays perspective, CEO Giulio Vitarelli expects significantly stronger growth in revenues and profit in the second half of the year due to the dip in the previous years period and an above-average growth for the entire financial year 2023.

Profit rises by 12.1 percent

VZ Groups business continued to develop well in the past six months. As expected, growth was slightly weaker than in the first half of 2022 due to base effects: revenues rose from 205.1 to 224.3 million Swiss francs. This equals an increase of 9.4 percent, compared to 11.8 percent in the same period of the previous year. While management fees on assets under management grew only slightly, banking income developed positively, mainly thanks to higher interest rates. Overall, profit rose by 12.1 percent from 77 to 86.3 million francs.

Strong demand for financial consulting

The substantial increase in consulting fees reflects the fact that the demand for financial advice is growing and adds to the inflow of new clients. Despite strong market upheavals in the second half of 2022, a large number of clients again opted for one or more platform services, resulting in a net increase in the client base of around 4000. Net new money came in with 2.4 billion francs, a similar level as in the first half of the previous year.

Unchanged solid balance sheet

The 4.7 percent growth in the balance sheet total to 6.2 billion francs since the end of 2022 is mainly due to the increase in client deposits. VZ Groups balance sheet has an extremely low-risk structure, and the capital ratios remain well above the industry average.

Outlook

«We expect demand for our financial consulting to continue to grow in the current year and conversion to platform services to remain at the same level. Due to the dip in the previous years period, we expect significantly stronger growth in revenues and profit in the second half of the year provided that no unexpected crises occur», says Giulio Vitarelli, Chairman of VZ Groups Executive Board. «For the entire 2023 financial year, an above-average increase in profit remains realistic from todays perspective. Therefore, a further rise in the dividend can be expected.»

VZ Group

VZ is an independent Swiss financial service company, and VZ Holding Ltds shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Asset management, pension and estate planning for individuals as well as insurance and pension fund management for companies are VZ Groups core services. VZ Holding is headquartered in Zug, and VZ has 43 branch offices in Switzerland, Germany and England.

Key figures

Income statement (CHF '000) 1H 2023 2H 20221 1H 20221 Revenues 224324 198811 205089 Expenses 123190 112393 115204 Operating profit (EBIT) 101134 86418 89885 Net profit 86303 74418 76967 1 Retrospective restatement due to the implementation of IFRS 17 (details on page 14 of the financial report).

Balance sheets (CHF '000) 30.06.2023 31.12.20221 30.06.20221 Total assets 6'224743 5945986 6025327 Equity 795525 770963 690497 Net cash 703517 686276 581606 1 Retrospective restatement due to the implementation of IFRS 17 (details on page 14 of the financial report).

Equity key figures 30.06.2023 31.12.20221 30.06.20221 Equity ratio 12.8% 13.0% 11.5% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 24.1% 25.2% 23.5% Total eligible capital ratio (T1 & T2) 24.1% 25.2% 23.5% 1 Retrospective restatement due to the implementation of IFRS 17 (details on page 14 of the financial report).

Assets under management (CHF million) 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 30.06.2022 Assets under management 42580 39108 37646