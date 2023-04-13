VZ Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

VZ Holding AG: VZ shareholders approve all Board of Directors motions



Zug, 13 April 2023 (corrigendum to the announcement published on 12 April 2023) At VZ Holding Ltd's Annual General Meeting held on 12 April, the shareholders approved all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Matthias Reinhart, who had passed on the operational management of VZ Group to Giulio Vitarelli at the end of 2022, was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The Annual General Meeting approved the management report, VZ Holding Ltd's annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2022 and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. The dividend of CHF 1.73 per registered share was approved and will be paid out on 18 April 2023.

Corrigendum: The approved dividend is CHF 1.74 per share and not CHF 1.73 as stated in the announcement published on 12 April 2023.



Matthias Reinhart, founder and main shareholder of VZ Group, handed over operational management to Giulio Vitarelli at the end of 2022. At the Annual General Meeting, he was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. He succeeds Fred Kindle, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors. The current Board members Roland Iff, Albrecht Langhart, Roland Ledergerber and Olivier de Perregaux remain in office for another year. Matthias Reinhart and Roland Iff join Roland Ledergerber on the Compensation Committee.



On the recommendation of the Board of Directors, the Law Office Keller Ltd was re-elected as independent proxy and PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as auditors. In addition, the General Meeting approved all proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and approved the maximum remuneration of the Board of Directors for the 2023/24 term of office, the maximum fixed remuneration of the Executive Board for the 2023 financial year and its variable remuneration for the 2022 financial year.



Contacts

Adriano Pavone Petra Märk Head Media Communications Head Investor Relations Phone +41 44 207 25 22 Phone +41 44 207 26 32 Mail adriano.pavone@vzch.com Mail petra.maerk@vzch.com



VZ Group

VZ is an independent Swiss financial service company, and VZ Holding Ltds shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Asset management, pension and estate planning for individuals as well as insurance and pension fund management for companies are VZ Groups core services. VZ Holding is headquartered in Zug, and VZ has 40 branch offices in Switzerland, Germany and England.



