VZ Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

VZ Holding AG: VZ shareholders approve of Board of Directors' motions



12-Apr-2022 / 17:55 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules

Source: VZ Holding AG / SIX: VZN / ISIN: CH0528751586



VZ shareholders approve of Board of Directors' motions



Zug, 12 April 2022 - VZ Holding Ltd's shareholders approved all of the Board of Directors' motions at the annual general meeting held today.



In accordance with the Federal Council's ordinance on combating coronavirus, the Board of Directors had informed shareholders in advance that they were not allowed to attend the general meeting. Instead, they could have their rights exercised by the independent proxy. This opportunity was used extensively: At the AGM 2022, 90.1 percent of the voting shares were represented (2021: 88.8 percent).



The shareholders approved of the annual report, VZ Holding Ltd's 2021 financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021, and they discharged the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. A dividend of CHF 1.57 per registered share has been approved and will be paid out on 20 April 2022.



Fred Kindle, Roland Iff, Dr. Albrecht Langhart, Roland Ledergerber and Olivier de Perregaux have been re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for another term. Within the board, Fred Kindle has been re-elected as Chairman. Fred Kindle and Roland Ledergerber will continue to serve on the Compensation Committee. As recommended by the Board of Directors, the shareholders re-elected Law Office Keller Partnership as independent proxy and PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as VZ Holding Ltd's auditors.



Furthermore, the maximum remuneration of the Board of Directors for the 2022/23 term, the Executive Board's maximum fixed remuneration for the 2022 financial year and a performance-related remuneration for the 2021 financial year were approved.



Contacts

Adriano Pavone Petra Märk Head Media Communications Head Investor Relations Phone +41 44 207 25 22 Phone +41 44 207 26 32 Mail adriano.pavone@vzch.com Mail petra.maerk@vzch.com



VZ Group

VZ is an independent Swiss financial service company, and VZ Holding Ltd's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Asset management, pension and estate planning for individuals as well as insurance and pension fund management for companies are VZ Group's core services. VZ Holding is headquartered in Zug, and VZ has 38 branch offices in Switzerland, Germany and England.



Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on such forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.