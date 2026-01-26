W. R. Berkley Aktie

W. R. Berkley

WKN: 870493 / ISIN: US0844231029

26.01.2026 23:08:18

W. R. Berkley Corporation Profit Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $449.51 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $576.10 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $449.57 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $3.00 billion from $2.94 billion last year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $449.51 Mln. vs. $576.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.00 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.

