25.04.2022 22:19:26
W. R. Berkley Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $590.64 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $229.53 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $306.92 million or $1.10 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.2% to $2.92 billion from $2.16 billion last year.
W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $590.64 Mln. vs. $229.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.12 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.
