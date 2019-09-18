W.S. Badger Joins Youth-Led Global #ClimateStrike September 20-27

GILSUM, N.H., September 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W.S. Badger Co., a recently named Best for the World Certified B Corporation and the maker of people and planet-friendly body care products, today announced that it will join other businesses from September 20-27 in supporting youth around the world as they fight for climate justice during the Global Climate Strike.

On September 20th, Badger will close for the day, giving its employees paid time off to volunteer at local regenerative farms and participate in local demonstrations in the Monadnock region. In addition to joining millions in walking out of their workplaces, for 24 hours on September 20th, the Company will conduct a digital climate strike or "green out," adding #ClimateStrike messaging and a call to action on badgerbalm.com. And from September 16-27, five percent of all sales generated on badgerbalm.com will go to AmazonWatch.org to support their work preserving the Amazon's ecological systems.

"We are committed to doing our part to fight climate change. We believe it is the most pressing issue facing us as individuals and as a business," says Emily Schwerin-Whyte, co-CEO of Badger. "On the 20th, we will join other companies, including Seventh Generation, Patagonia, Lush Cosmetics, and Ben & Jerry's in supporting and elevating the message of the youth-led Global Climate Strike."

Ever since Swedish student Greta Thunberg went on strike in August 2018, students around the world have organized school strikes demanding bold climate action. This September, youth are calling on individuals, business leaders, change-makers, public officials, and everyone in between to join them in catalyzing action in our communities. As a mission-driven, sustainably-minded business, Badger is answering that call by joining and amplifying the #ClimateStrike, and asking others to join the fight.

To find a comprehensive guide to rallies, ways to mobilize, amplify and spread the word, and how to financially support local youth strike groups, visit globalclimatestrike.net

About Badger

Badger is a family-run and family-friendly company that has been making healthy products for people and the planet since 1995. It was twenty-three years ago that company founder Bill Whyte, a carpenter at the time, created a single, simple balm. Today, Rebecca Hamilton and Emily Schwerin-Whyte, second-generation family owners and sister CEOs, are at the helm of a global business with over one hundred natural and certified organic personal care products—from award-winning reef-friendly mineral sunscreens to lip and body balms, hair oils, and bug repellents. Badger's unique company philosophy, pioneering family-friendly benefits, and B Corp community engagement has earned it numerous awards and recognition, including New Hampshire's Business of the Year 2019, and landing a spot on Forbes' Small Giants list.

Badger became a Certified B Corporation in 2011, and in 2015 was one of New Hampshire's first businesses to register legally as a Benefit Corporation, a for-profit status that incorporates the pursuit of positive environmental and social impact in addition to profit. For more information, visit Badger at badgerbalm.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

