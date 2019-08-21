21.08.2019 00:00:00

W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W.T.B. Financial Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per Class A and B common share will be paid on September 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2019.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has $6.5 billion in assets.  Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 40 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

