|
19.05.2020 23:58:00
W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend
SPOKANE, Wash., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W.T.B. Financial Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per Class A and B common share will be paid on June 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 8, 2020.
About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank over $7 billion in assets. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 42 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 1,000 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wtb-financial-corporation-declares-common-shareholder-dividend-301062187.html
SOURCE W.T.B. Financial Corporation
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt tiefrot, aber DAX legt leicht zu -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mit deutlichen Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag nach der Vortagesrally deutlich tiefer, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegen konnte. Die Wall Street legte eine Verschnaufpause ein. An den asiatischen Märkten zeigten sich Anleger am Dienstag sehr optimistisch.