W.W. Grainger Board Approves Buyback Up To 5 Mln Shares; Boost Dividend By 10% To $2.05/shr

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, W.W. Grainger, Inc.'s (GWW) board authorized the buyback of up to 5 million shares of its common stock currently in circulation, substituting the previous buyback approval with a new one that does not have an expiry date.

Furthermore, the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05 per share, marking a 10% boost from the previous dividend. The dividend will be disbursed on June 1, 2024, to shareholders listed on the record as of May 13, 2024.