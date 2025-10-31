Grainger Aktie
W.W. Grainger, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $294 million, or $6.12 per share. This compares with $486 million, or $9.87 per share, last year.
Excluding items, W.W. Grainger, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $490 million or $10.21 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $4.657 billion from $4.388 billion last year.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $294 Mln. vs. $486 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.12 vs. $9.87 last year. -Revenue: $4.657 Bln vs. $4.388 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $39.00 - $39.75 Full year revenue guidance: $17.8 - $18.0 Bln
