31.10.2025 13:08:33

W.W. Grainger, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $294 million, or $6.12 per share. This compares with $486 million, or $9.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, W.W. Grainger, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $490 million or $10.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $4.657 billion from $4.388 billion last year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $294 Mln. vs. $486 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.12 vs. $9.87 last year. -Revenue: $4.657 Bln vs. $4.388 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $39.00 - $39.75 Full year revenue guidance: $17.8 - $18.0 Bln

