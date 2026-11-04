Grainger Aktie

Grainger ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 857498 / ISIN: US3848021040

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04.11.2026 14:25:49

W.W. Grainger Posts Higher Earnings In Q3, Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting higher profit and revenue growth, which indicates the company's consistent execution and an improving demand environment.

Net earnings attributable to the company stood at $587 million, or $12.42 per share, compared to $294 million, or $6.12 per share, in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, net earnings increased to $593 million, or $12.54 per share, from last year's $490 million, or $10.21 per share, in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to strong operating performance, fewer shares outstanding, and a lower effective tax rate.

Net sales climbed 11.3 percent, to $5,181 million from $4,657 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Concurrently, the company has updated its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting earnings of $47.00 - $48.00 per share, instead of $45.50 - $47.25 per share. It now sees net sales of $19.8 billion- $20.0 billion, compared to the previously announced $19.4 billion- $19.7 billion.

In pre-market hours, GWW was trading at $1,428.30, up 2.19 percent on the NYSE.

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Grainger Inc., W.W. 1 265,00 1,77% Grainger Inc., W.W.

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