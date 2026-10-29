Wabash National Aktie
WKN: 883541 / ISIN: US9295661071
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29.10.2026 12:55:25
Wabash National Slides To Q3 Loss, Guides Q4
(RTTNews) - Wabash National Corp. (WNC), an industrial manufacturer and supply chain solutions company, on Thursday reported net loss in the third quarter of 2026 compared with income in the same period last year.
For the third quarter, net loss attributable to common stockholders came in at $20.75 million compared with the net income of $39.98 million in the previous year.
Loss per share were $0.51 versus earnings per share of $0.97 last year.
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $25.97 million from $21.22 million in the prior year.
Adjusted loss per share were $0.63 versus $0.51 last year.
Adjusted EBITDA came in at loss of $10.45 million from $5.48 million in the previous year.
Loss from operations came in at $20.03 million compared with income from operations of 57.65 million in the prior year.
Adjusted loss from operations widened to $26.99 million from $23.56 million in the prior year.
Net sales increased to $476.41 million from $381.60 million in the previous year.
Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter of 2026, the company guides its revenue to be in the range of $420 million to $450 million and adjusted earnings per share to a range loss of $0.75 to $0.55.
On Wednesday, Wabash National closed trading 0.22% higher at $13.82 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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