Wabash Q3 Earnings, Revenues Jump Above Estimates; Ups Guidance Above View

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC), that provides solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in revenues and earnings in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Both earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates.

Net income for the period was $36.2 million or $0.73 per share as compared to $11.1 million or $0.22 per share in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Net sales for the quarter were $655.2 million, an increase of 35.8 percent versus the prior year quarter's sales of $482.6 million.

5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $642.1 million.

For the full year ending December 31, the company maintained its outlook for revenue of $2.5 billion and increased its EPS guidance to $2.15.

5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to report earnings of $1.88 in the current year on revenue of $2.48 billion for the year.

Shares of Wabash National Corporation are currently trading in pre-market at $17.75, up $0.93 or 5.53 percent from the previous close.