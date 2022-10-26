|
26.10.2022 14:47:00
Wabash Q3 Earnings, Revenues Jump Above Estimates; Ups Guidance Above View
(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC), that provides solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, on Wednesday reported a sharp increase in revenues and earnings in the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Both earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates.
Net income for the period was $36.2 million or $0.73 per share as compared to $11.1 million or $0.22 per share in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.
Net sales for the quarter were $655.2 million, an increase of 35.8 percent versus the prior year quarter's sales of $482.6 million.
5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $642.1 million.
For the full year ending December 31, the company maintained its outlook for revenue of $2.5 billion and increased its EPS guidance to $2.15.
5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to report earnings of $1.88 in the current year on revenue of $2.48 billion for the year.
Shares of Wabash National Corporation are currently trading in pre-market at $17.75, up $0.93 or 5.53 percent from the previous close.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wabash National Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.22
|Ausblick: Wabash National legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Wabash National stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Wabash National stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Wabash National präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)