02.02.2022 14:02:30

Wabash Reports Net Loss For Q4, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wabash (WNC) on Wednesday reported net loss of $25.31 million, or $0.51 per in the fourth quarter compared with net income of 5.49 million or $0.10 per share prior year. The company cited debt transactions costs and impairment charges that hurt the results.

Adjusting for one-time items, the company reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.07 per share in the quarter, that missed the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters for earnings of $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $479.28 million in the quarter, compared with $404.08 million in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate stood at $490.88 million. The company said its sales were impacted by supply chain issues.

For the full year, Wabash sees sales to be about $2.3 billion and earnings per share of at least $1.75. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.7 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wabash National Corp.mehr Nachrichten