Wabtec Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $191 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $254 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $2.41 billion from $2.05 billion last year.

Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $191 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $5.80 Full year revenue guidance: $9.25 - $9.50 Bln