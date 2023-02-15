15.02.2023 12:34:56

Wabtec Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $158 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $236 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $2.31 billion from $2.07 billion last year.

Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $158 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.28 -Revenue (Q4): $2.31 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.

