Wabtec Gets Order To Supply Platform Screen Doors Across Metro De Panama's L3 Monorail Stations

(RTTNews) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) has won an order to supply 300 half-height platform screen doors across Metro de Panama's L3 monorail stations being built by Hitachi Rail, as part of the Grupo de Empresas Sunrise Monorail. The company will supply the platform screen doors, as well as provide the training and support for the installation, testing, and commissioning.

Wabtec installed the world's first doors in Hong Kong in 2002 and was recently selected to supply platform screen doors for the Marseille metro as part of plans to upgrade its local transport network.