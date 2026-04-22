Wabtec Q1 Earnings Rise; Lifts FY26 EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB), on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year, primarily due to strong sales growth driven by its Freight and Transit segments.

For the first quarter of 2026, net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased to $362 million from $322 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.12 versus $1.88 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income increased to $462 million from $392 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.71 versus $2.28 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $716 million from $608 million in the same period last year.

Income from operations jumped to $517 million from $474 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $2.95 billion from $2.61 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $10.25 to $10.65, increasing it by $0.20 at the midpoint, or up 16.5%.

The company continues to expect full-year revenues to be between $12.19 billion and $12.49 billion, representing growth of about 10.5% at the midpoint.

On Tuesday, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies closed trading 2.51% lesser at $257.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.