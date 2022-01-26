Wacker Chemie FY Preliminary Net Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK), German multinational chemical company, reported that its preliminary net income for fiscal year 2021 climbed to 780 million euros from 202 million euros in the prior year.

Annual EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew to 1.50 billion euros from 666 million euros in the previous year. Operating performance was lifted not only by higher volumes and prices, but also by cost savings from the Group's ongoing efficiency program. On the other hand, some prices for raw-materials and energy were markedly higher, reducing EBITDA by about 500 million euros.

EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes increased to about 1.09 billion euros from 263 million euros in the prior year.

Total sales for the year were 6.20 billion euros up about 32 percent from 4.69 billion euros in the prior year, due to volume growth and higher selling prices across every business division. Exchange-rate effects, on the other hand, dampened sales somewhat.

The company said it will publish its 2021 Annual Report on March 15, 2022.