Wacker Chemie Q2 Results Climb, Lifts FY22 Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK) were gaining around 9 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the chemical company reported Thursday significantly higher second-quarter results, and also raised fiscal 2022 outlook.

For the second quarter, net income totaled 390.9 million euros, up from 173.2 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 7.67 euros, higher than 3.39 euros last year.

EBITDA totaled 625.8 million euros, almost double the figure of a year earlier. EBITDA margin was 28.8 percent, up from 21.4 percent a year earlier.

The company generated sales of 2.17 billion euros, up 45 percent from last year's 1.50 billion euros.

Further, the company raised its forecast for full-year 2022 and now expects to post sales of between 8.0 billion euros and 8.5 billion euros, compared to previous guidance of 7.5 billion euros.

Full-year EBITDA is likely to come in between 1.8 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros, while previous estimate was between 1.2 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros.

In Germany, Wacker Chemie shares were trading at 144.20 euros, up 8.79 percent.

