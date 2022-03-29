Wacker Neuson FY21 Profit Soars; Sees Higher Margin, Revenues In FY22; Proposes Dividend

(RTTNews) - German construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson Group (WKRCF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 total profit surged to 137.9 million euros from last year's 14.1 million euros.

Earnings per share were 1.99 euros, significantly higher than 0.20 euro last year.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT climbed 155.6 percent to 193 million euros, and EBIT margin grew to 10.3 percent from last year's 4.7 percent, and pre-pandemic 2019 of 8.1 percent.

The company reported revenue of 1.87 billion euros, an increase of 15.5 percent from previous year's 1.62 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects revenue to pan out between 1.90 billion euros and 2.10 billion euros, and EBIT margin in the 9.0 to 10.5 percent corridor.

Further, the company said that at the AGM on June 3, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend payout of 0.90 euro per eligible share.

The Supervisory Board has extended the contract of Chief Sales Officer Alexander Greschner for a further five years. Greschner has held the position of CSO at the Wacker Neuson Group since 2017, also holding responsibility for aftermarket and marketing.