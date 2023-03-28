Wacker Neuson FY22 Net Result Flat, EBIT Rises; Lifts Dividend; Sees Margin, Revenue Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - Wacker Neuson SE (WKRCF.PK), a German light and compact equipment maker, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 net result was 137.8 million euros, nearly same as last year's 137.9 million euros.

Earnings per share grew 6 percent to 2.10 euros from 1.99 euros a year ago.

Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT rose 4.6 percent to 201.8 million euros from last year's 193.0 million euros. Meanwhile, the EBIT margin declined slightly to 9.0 percent from 10.3 percent a year ago.

Group revenue went up 20.7 percent to 2.25 billion euros from prior year's 1.87 billion euros. This was despite the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the resulting increase in pressure on the economic environment over the course of the year.

Further, the company said its Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 26, a dividend payment of 1.00 euro per dividend-bearing share, up from 0.90 euro a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects significant growth with rising EBIT margin, which is expected to be in the range of 9.5 to 10.5 percent.

The Executive Board anticipates revenue of between 2.30 billion euros and 2.50 billion euros in fiscal 2023, corresponding to growth rates of 2 to 11 percent.

